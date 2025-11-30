Sources: Liverpool expected to table €60 million bid for ‘extraordinary’ midfielder

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are expected to table a €60 million bid for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Camavinga is emerging as one of the most sought-after players in Europe, with Liverpool preparing a serious move for the French midfielder.

Arne Slot has identified the 23-year-old as a key target as he looks to strengthen his midfield options.

The French midfielder has made 13 appearances for the Spanish giants in all competitions this season.

Liverpool hold genuine interest in Eduardo Camavinga

Liverpool’s move could tempt Real Madrid into negotiations depending on their squad restructuring priorities.

Real Madrid are not actively looking to part ways with Camavinga, but internal discussions have taken place about his long-term role at the club.

With Aurelien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde, and Jude Bellingham all considered untouchable, Camavinga’s place in the pecking order has come under scrutiny.

Some at the Bernabéu believe that cashing in on Camavinga could fund future transfers while maintaining squad balance.

Despite this, Camavinga remains deeply respected by Xabi Alonso and continues to feature regularly when fit.

The Frenchman has repeatedly spoken about his admiration for Madrid’s winning culture, suggesting he is not pushing for an exit, though his future may ultimately depend on Madrid’s strategic priorities next summer.

Reds face competition from Premier League rivals

Liverpool, however, are not alone in their pursuit. Manchester United are closely monitoring developments as they plan for life beyond Casemiro, while Paris Saint-Germain are eager to bring another top French talent home.

Chelsea have also been linked, viewing Camavinga as a perfect fit for their youthful, high-energy midfield rebuild.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have quietly entered the conversation, both clubs maintaining contact with the player’s representatives to stay informed.

With his versatility, able to play as a defensive midfielder, box-to-box engine, or even left-back, Camavinga represents the complete modern midfielder.

Liverpool appear to be leading the race, but the competition is fierce. Whether Real Madrid will sanction his sale remains to be seen.

