Richarlison could leave Tottenham in 2026. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham have had a tough few weeks, which has led to increased speculation on the futures of some of their players. Richarlison is one of those, with the Brazil international poised to enter a delicate contract situation in North London.

The 28-year-old, who has five Premier League goals this season, is fighting for his Tottenham future. He is out of contract in 2027, so he will soon be entering into the final 12 months of his current deal, which means he’d be in a precarious situation.

Tottenham do not consider Richarlison to be a vital player, so there is every chance that they seek to move him on when 2026 rolls around.

Two exit options open up for Richarlison

According to Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider), Richarlison is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia and his native Brazil, with clubs in both countries aware that a cut-price deal could be struck with Tottenham.

“Richarlison’s under contract until 2027 so going into next season he will be going into the final year of his contract. Spurs will have to make a decision on him sooner rather later what they plan to do. Will they offer him a new contract or will they be open to offers for him?

“There’s been constant talk of a potential move to the Saudi Pro League. I’m sure there’ll be interest and offers from there, and for him from his native Brazil as well, so, if Spurs decide to make him available I’m sure he won’t be short of takers either.”

Should Tottenham part ways with Richarlison?

It’s unlikely that Richarlison will leave mid-season, but a summer exit is entirely possible. It has been reported that he would consider leaving, so it may be in everyone’s best interest to part ways at the end of the current campaign.