West Ham fans have been left fuming after their star player Lucas Paqueta picked up a ‘ridiculous’ red card against Liverpool.

The Brazilian was shown two quick yellow cards, the second one for dissent as he continued to have a go at the referee despite the efforts from West Ham teammates as well as Liverpool’s Alisson Becker to get him away.

However, Paqueta refused to back away and was eventually shown a second yellow and a subsequent red card.

The player later apologised to fans on social media while also blaming the FA for his ridiculous behaviour.

The manner of his sending off has left the West Ham supporters fuming, with fans online noticing suspicious behaviour of the midfielder, resulting in accusations that Paqueta wanted to get sent off.

West Ham fans suspicious of Lucas Paqueta red card

Taking to social media, fans were convinced that Paqueta’s sending off was extremely suspicious.

One said: “Dude needs to be investigated honestly. Just watch his behavior after being shown the red card! He became calm all of a sudden.”

Another said: “He wanted to express his frustration towards the ref, after receiving a red he suddenly doesn’t seem to want to express any frustrations anymore. Very suspicious.”

A third said on Threads: “Somebody check his betting receipts..”

Even other fans on social media couldn’t help but notice something looked off.

? – Paqueta was complaining at the referee for longer than 1 minute. Did he bet on a red card? ?

HÉ ASKED FOR THE RED CARD SOOO DUMB pic.twitter.com/gl5S0euAHS — TheEuropeanLad (@Th4EuropeanLad) November 30, 2025

One said: “Lucas Paqueta constantly screaming at the referee, and now he’s sent off.

That might be one of the most ridiculous second yellow cards you’ve ever seen.

Almost like he did it on purpose.”

Another said: “The most suspicious red card you’ll ever see by Lucas Paqueta, that’s all I’m saying…”

Nobody can convince me that Lucas Paqueta isn’t involved in a betting scandal this weekend. He had unlimited chances to avoid that red card — ?????????????? (@lordbolton_LB) November 30, 2025

Lucas Paqueta will miss game vs Manchester United

The red card against Liverpool means Paqueta will now miss the game against Manchester United on 4th December.

It is a huge blow for Nuno Espirito Santo, whose job at West Ham is not safe with reports stating that West Ham officials are not happy with the manager.

It is worth noting that the Paqueta is linked with a move to Manchester United, who is said to be seeking a move away from West Ham in January.