Arsenal were disappointed to draw at Chelsea on Sunday, and they could now lose a important player to their London rivals. Stamford Bridge officials have set their sights on Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has struggled for regular playing time this season.
Lewis-Skelly broke on to the scene last season with a number of impressive performances, but his stock has dropped in recent weeks. Chelsea sense a opportunity to prise him away from the Emirates, although their hopes are about to hit a wall.
Chelsea given little hope of signing Myles Lewis-Skelly
As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Arsenal have no plans to sell Lewis-Skelly, especially to Chelsea.
“I would say there is no chance of a potential move to Chelsea for Myles Lewis-Skelly. That would be a real sore one for Arsenal to even consider, letting a homegrown product like Lewis-Skelly move across London to their bitter rivals.
“Look, Arsenal still see him, Lewis-Skelly, as a key part of their long-term plans at the club as well. He signed a new long-term contract not long ago. I don’t think they would even consider letting him join a Premier League rival like Chelsea. For Chelsea, for me right now, they don’t really need Miles Lewis-Skelly either. I don’t think it would be a priority for Chelsea to try and go out and sign a new left-back as well.
“As I said, Arsenal not even considering letting him go there. They won’t want to weaken their squad by even letting any of their players go, never mind Lewis-Skelly who, as I said, is a key part of the plans going forward.”
Should Myles Lewis-Skelly be untouchable for Arsenal?
He may not have featured as much this season, but Mikel Arteta and Arsenal still consider Lewis-Skelly to be a top talent. He is bound to be an important player for the Premier League leaders for many, many years to come.
