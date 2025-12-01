(Photo by Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images)

Chelsea have made an offer to sign Newcastle’s exciting winger Harvey Barnes.

That is according to the latest from Spanish outlet Fichajes, which claims that the Blues are now going head to head with Manchester United for the signature of the Newcastle star.

As per the report, both Chelsea and Man United have made an offer worth £53m for the attacker.

Chelsea see Barnes as the perfect long-term signing to a team full of exciting youngsters.

Despite the significant first offer submitted by the two Premier League clubs, it is reported that the Magpies do not intend to sell Barnes, unless a more attractive offer is made which makes it hard for them to turn down.

The report further adds that both Manchester United and Chelsea are prepared to increase the offer if Newcastle are to reject the current bid.

They consider that the player fits perfectly into their playing styles and do not want to miss the opportunity.

Harvey Barnes welcomes interest from Chelsea and Man United

The report further adds that the player himself welcomes the interest of these big clubs, although he remains focused on Newcastle.

The player believes that from a sporting point of view, staying at Newcastle would make sense at this point, however, a move to a club like Chelsea or Man United could represent a huge leap in his career.

The final decision could depend on Newcastle’s firmness and how much they are willing to raise the offer Manchester United and Chelsea, a scenario that promises to intensify the fight in the coming days.

Jose Mourinho’s glowing verdict on Barnes

Barnes’ performances this season have prompted praise from former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho himself.

The Portuguese manager, who currently manages Benfica, appears to be a fan of the player and called him a ‘luxury’ during Newcastle’s 3-0 win over his side in October.

Barnes came off the bench to score two quick goals to help his side beat Mourinho’s Benfica convincingly.

?? "Barnes on the bench is a luxury – total luxury. Then they kill us in transition, speed, intensity… We couldn't cope." Jose Mourinho's reaction to Benfica's 3-0 defeat at St. James' Park. ? @AndyKerrtv #beINUCL #Benfica #UCL pic.twitter.com/hxPvnzXoxM — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) October 21, 2025

After the game Mourinho praised Barnes’ quality, calling him a ‘luxury’. He said: “Barnes on the bench is a luxury – total luxury. Then they kill us in transition, speed, intensity… We couldn’t cope.”