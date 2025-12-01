Cole Palmer’s reaction to Chelsea fans booing Noni Madueke goes viral

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Chelsea delivered a resilient defensive performance at Stamford Bridge on Sunday night to earn a 1-1 draw against Premier League leaders Arsenal, despite being reduced to 10 men for the majority of the match.

The first half saw Moises Caicedo pick up a red card following a rash tackle on Mikel Merino. Chelsea capitalised on the number advantage in the second half, with Trevoh Chalobah scoring a brilliant header off a corner in the second half.

However, Arsenal equalised later in the second half, with Mikel Merino scoring a header of his own after some excellent work from Bukayo Saka.

Cole Palmer reacts to Chelsea fans’ Noni Madueke treatment

The game saw Noni Madueke come off the bench for Arsenal in the second half. Madueke made the London switch in the summer, leaving the Blue half of London to join Mikel Arteta’s side for £48m.

And Chelsea fans made sure to let the player know how they felt about his move to the London rivals as they booed him every time he was on the ball.

Normally, players do not openly encourage the jeering of other players, however, Cole Palmer is not any player.

A footage went viral of Palmer on the sidelines warming up when the Chelsea fans started jeering Madueke.

Palmer reacted by turning back and appeared to give the fans his approval of them booing his former teammate.

Cole Palmer encouraged Chelsea supporters to direct BOOS at his old teammate Noni Madueke after the winger was brought on for Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. ? pic.twitter.com/oX2Ej9CAg4 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 1, 2025

Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella clash with Noni Madueke

It appears that Madueke’s move to Arsenal has ruffled quite some feathers at Chelsea.

Besides Palmer’s reaction of the fans jeers, Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella were also involved in an incident with the 23-year-old attacker.

Midway through the second half, the Arsenal winger drove forward before being halted by a crunching tackle from Fernandez.

Both Chelsea players immediately turned and screamed in Madueke’s face, sparking fury on the Arsenal bench and loud jeers from the travelling supporters.

Since making the move to the Emirates, Madueke has made nine appearances, scoring one goal in the Champions League, but he remains without a Premier League goal after seven domestic games.

Arsenal supporters will hope his first league strike is not far away, especially with fixtures coming thick and fast in the title race.