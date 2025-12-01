Crystal Palace make move to sign Man City striker

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner celebrates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Despite their strong start to the Premier League season, manager Oliver Glasner is not happy with the squad depth at Crystal Palace.

After the defeat against Manchester United at Selhurst Park, a match in which he lost Ismaila Sarr to an injury, the Palace boss was vocal about his squad’s lack of depth and quality and how he wanted his team to invest more to sign new players in the summer.

With Sarr going to the AFCON soon and Palace struggling to score goals, the Premier League side are ready to invest in a new striker in the January transfer window and they have reportedly already identified their transfer target.

Crystal Palace to target Divin Mubama of Man City

According to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Eagles are looking to sign Manchester City striker Divin Mubama, who is currently on loan in the second tier at Stoke City.

The young attacker has scored five goals in 19 appearances this season for Stoke and his performances have caught the attention of Palace.

Glasner currently have the options of Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eddie Nketiah as his attackers but with Palace competing on several fronts, the league, Conference League and the EFL Cup, squad depth is crucial to cope with the fixtures list piling up.

The interest in a new striker could also mean that Palace are preparing for life without Mateta, who has been recently linked with a move to Serie A.

Mubama can fast track his development at Palace

Moving to Crystal Palace under the leadership of Glasner could work wonders for Mubama.

A young striker who is trying to establish himself at the top level needs regular playing time and an environment where he can fulfill his potential.

Mubama is not expected to get that at Man City since breaking into the first team at the Etihad due to the presence of Erling Haaland is almost impossible.

At Palace, he can get those opportunities and continue his development under an environment which has helped a lot of attacking players.

