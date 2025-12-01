Ex-Liverpool boss – not Jurgen Klopp – is being eyed as a potential replacement of Arne Slot

Arne Slot of Liverpool (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

The pressure is building at Anfield. Arne Slot, the manager of Liverpool, is under growing scrutiny as the Reds struggle through one of the club’s worst stretches in decades.

Reports suggest that the club is considering a surprise reunion with former boss Brendan Rodgers.

Expectations were sky-high following a Premier League title in his debut season and the summer transfer window they had.

However, the 2025–26 campaign has taken an alarming turn. Liverpool have lost nine of their last twelve matches in all competitions, a slump the club has not experienced in more than 70 years.

Brendan Rodgers back to Liverpool?

According to the Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool have already identified Rodgers, along with Andoni Iraola, as potential candidates to replace Slot.

Rodgers, who previously managed Liverpool before Klopp, is reportedly open to returning, should an offer arrive.

The attraction is obvious. Rodgers knows the club inside out, understands the pressures, and could be seen as a safe pair of hands, at least in the short term. to steady a sinking ship.

However, the bigger question remains whether he would be viewed as a long-term solution or merely a stop-gap while the club searches for a more lasting fix.

Rodgers already knows Liverpool’s culture, expectations, and the Anfield atmosphere. That could smooth his transition and help restore morale among players and fans.

Installing a known manager reduces the time needed for adjustment, compared to bringing in a completely new external candidate. That said, a reunion with Rodgers is far from guaranteed.

Reds have complete faith in Arne Slot

Slot still has the backing of the owners at Liverpool and they would hope that their latest win against West Ham United, a 2-0 win away from home in which new signing Alexander Isak scored his first Premier League goal, would give the manager and the team confidence during the current crisis.

The fact that Rodgers was dismissed by Liverpool in 2015 speaks for itself. He previously failed to take the club to sustained success over the long haul. Bringing him back could be viewed as a backward step rather than progress.

While Slot may be struggling right now to compete for the league and the Champions League, the Merseyside turning to Rodgers is just speculation from the media and nothing else.

Sources: Liverpool shortlist four alternatives in case Man City steal Antoine Semenyo