League winning manager on Man United radar if Amorim fails to find consistency

Manchester United are reportedly exploring the possibility of appointing Xavi Hernández as a potential replacement for Rúben Amorim, according to new reports from Spain.

The Red Devils are said to be assessing long-term managerial options as doubts continue to grow over Amorim’s inconsistent results and lack of a clear tactical identity.

A report from Fichajes suggest that United’s hierarchy, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, view Xavi as a manager who aligns closely with their long-term vision.

His experience in handling high-pressure environments, commitment to developing young players, and modern tactical approach have all been cited as reasons for his strong candidacy.

Man United & Tottenham are interested in Xavi

Xavi, currently without a managerial post after leaving Barcelona, is also attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who are themselves struggling under Thomas Frank.

Spurs have endured a patchy run of form in recent weeks, and reports claim the North London club may consider a managerial change if performances do not improve before the end of December.

The 45-year-old Spaniard’s managerial résumé is already impressive. After taking over at Al-Sadd in Qatar, he guided the club to seven domestic trophies, establishing himself as one of the brightest young coaches in global football.

His success earned him a return to Barcelona in 2021, where he led the Catalan giants to the 2022/23 La Liga title and a Spanish Super Cup triumph.

Tactically, Xavi favours a 4-3-3 formation, mirroring the positional play and high-pressing style rooted in Barcelona’s DNA.

His emphasis on controlling possession, nurturing academy talent, and implementing a cohesive system from back to front fits neatly with United’s goal of rebuilding around a younger, technically skilled core.

At Old Trafford, Amorim’s tenure is increasingly under scrutiny. Despite moments of promise, his team has struggled for consistency in both performances and results.

United are preparing for the worst case scenario

The lack of a stable midfield structure and recurring defensive lapses have led to questions about his adaptability in the Premier League.

United’s board remains patient for now, but sources indicate they are quietly exploring contingency plans in case results fail to improve before the end of the season.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are enduring their own difficulties under Frank, who has struggled to establish the free-flowing attacking system the club expected when he was appointed.

The Spurs hierarchy are believed to be monitoring Xavi’s availability closely, viewing him as a potential catalyst for a new era defined by youth development and possession-based football.

