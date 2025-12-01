Marti Cifuentes is poised to be sacked by Leicester. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leicester have had a dismal return to the Championship so far, as they sit 16th in the table after 18 matches played. The Foxes, who are marking the 10th anniversary of their historic Premier League title win, are only five points off the play-offs, but right now, that feels like a long way away.

Marti Cifuentes was tasked to lead Leicester back to the Premier League following their relegation last season, but so far, he has fallen way short of expectations. As a result, he is believed to be on the verge of being sacked – and if he were to go, he’d become the third manager in just over a year to be dismissed at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester have already started their search for a new manager despite Cifuentes still being in charge, and they appeared to have settled on a favoured candidate: Michael Carrick.

Leicester line up Michael Carrick to replace Marti Cifuentes

As per talkSPORT (via Foxes of Leicester), Carrick is the favourite to take over as Leicester manager in the case of Cifuentes being relieved of his duties. The former Middlesbrough head coach, who was recently linked with the Wolves job prior to Rob Edwards being appointed, is out of work, so he would be ready to start as soon as possible, which would be an attractive prospect for the club’s hierarchy.

Is Michael Carrick the man to save Leicester’s season?

Carrick had an impressive record at Middlesbrough before being sacked in June. He won 46% of his matches in charge of the Teesside club, so he would be a very capable candidate for Leicester to appoint, given the credentials he has shown in the Championship over the last 2-3 years. For now, he remains a mere candidate, with Cifuentes still at the helm.