Man United confident of £70 million midfield signing but European qualification is a must

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a major midfield overhaul next summer, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton emerging as the club’s top target.

According to a report from the Sunday Mirror (page 69), the 21-year-old has been identified as the number one priority for the Red Devils, ahead of other options such as Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson.

United’s recruitment team, has made strengthening the midfield a top priority for the 2026 summer window.

The club’s scouts have been tracking Wharton’s progress closely since his breakthrough at Palace, and they believe he has the perfect blend of composure, and tactical intelligence to thrive at Old Trafford.

Man United are hoping to make a move for Adam Wharton

Reports suggest United would be confident of securing Wharton’s services for around £70 million, though the deal could hinge on whether the club secures European qualification for the 2026/27 season.

The midfielder is said to be open to returning to the north-west of England, having been born in Blackburn, but he would reportedly turn down a move if United fail to offer him European football.

Wharton has been one of the standout young performers in the Premier League this season. His ability to dictate tempo, break lines with incisive passing, and contribute defensively has seen him compared to established names such as Declan Rice and Moisés Caicedo.

Palace view him as a cornerstone of their long-term project, and it’s understood that the Eagles would only entertain a sale if the player himself pushes for a move.

For United, the pursuit of Wharton comes amid growing concerns over the team’s lack of control and consistency in midfield. Veteran midfielder Casemiro, once a key leader in the side, has struggled to replicate his early form at the club. His mobility and defensive coverage have been questioned this season, with multiple injuries further reducing his impact.

Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte, signed from Paris Saint-Germain, has failed to impress manager Rúben Amorim, who has sidelined the Uruguayan in recent weeks.

Ruben Amorim wants a midfield reshuffle

Amorim, is reportedly eager to bring in a dynamic midfielder capable of pressing aggressively while maintaining composure on the ball, a profile Wharton fits perfectly.

His performances for Palace have demonstrated not only maturity beyond his years but also a technical sophistication that aligns with Amorim’s possession-based system.

With United’s midfield rebuild now seen as a top structural priority, Wharton has emerged as one of the most highly regarded young talents on the club’s radar.

If the Red Devils can rediscover consistency under Amorim and secure a European spot, their chances of landing one of England’s brightest midfielders will increase significantly.

