Man United impressed by performance of leading transfer target

Adam Wharton is wanted by Man United. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Man United are planning to sign a new midfielder in January, and one of their leading targets is Adam Wharton. Club officials are hopeful that a deal can be done for the England international, who has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

On Sunday, Man United got the chance to see him up close during their Premier League away match against Crystal Palace, and it appears that they liked what they saw from the 21-year-old talent.

Adam Wharton stars for Crystal Palace against Man United

As per Football Insider, former Man United scout Mick Brown confirmed the club’s leading interest in Wharton, whose performance on Sunday would have impressed those in charge of transfers.

“It was certainly an opportunity for United to see him up close. He was one of the best players on the pitch, certainly the best player for Crystal Palace, and he showed again why these clubs are looking at him. It was a shame he had to come off, but they’re still adapting to playing in Europe and the difficulties of their fixture congestion and rotating the squad.

“In terms of Man United looking at midfielders, Wharton is high on their list, as he is with a lot of clubs. That performance will have done him no harm in terms of that interest, and I have no doubt they’ll have been impressed with how he fared against their midfield.”

Is Adam Wharton the midfielder that Man United need?

Much has been made of Man United’s desire to sign a new midfielder, and a number of players have been linked in recent months. Carlos Baleba was wanted in the summer, but Wharton may end up being the ideal addition to Ruben Amorim’s side.