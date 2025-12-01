Man United make move to sign Newcastle United winger

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United have joined Chelsea in a heated race to sign Newcastle United’s lightning-fast winger Harvey Barnes, according to Fichajes.

United have submitted a staggering €60 million (roughly £52.5 million) bid for the 27-year-old, as they seek reinforcements on the flanks, as per the report.

Man United are hunting for an attacker who can not only stretch opposition defenses down the wings, but also inject pace and creativity, qualities that Barnes possesses in abundance.

Barnes is viewed as an ideal candidate to inject pace and creativity to their attack and with the Red Devils looking to permanently offload players like Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho next year, signing a player in that position is currently being considered crucial by Ruben Amorim and his recruitment team.

However, the path to Old Trafford (or Stamford Bridge) will be anything but straightforward.

Newcastle have no desire to sell Man United target

Despite interest from both United and Chelsea, the hierarchy at Newcastle United remain reluctant to part ways with one of their most reliable attackers.

Their stance, for now, appears firmly rooted in a desire to keep Barnes as a central piece in the squad’s ambitions.

Nevertheless, should Newcastle reject the initial bid, both suitors are reportedly ready to return with improved offers. The competition is intense, reflecting just how much top Premier League clubs value a winger of Barnes’ calibre.

In the 2024–25 Premier League season, Barnes tallied 9 goals and 4 assists over 33 appearances.

Barnes frequently beats full-backs one-on-one before either cutting inside or delivering a dangerous cross, a profile that appeals to United and Chelsea, both keen to add width and unpredictability to their attacks.

Red Devils need a player like Harvey Barnes

For Man United, who have struggled at times this season to find consistent attacking output, Barnes could be exactly the kind of injection of pace and width they need.

His ability to challenge defenders directly and create chances could complement their existing forwards and add a new dimension to their wing play.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s refusal to sell, for now, suggests they still view Barnes as vital to their ambitions. But if bids keep increasing, the club might eventually face the difficult decision to cash in or build around him.

