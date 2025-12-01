Massive boost for Man United as Amorim gets early edge before West Ham match

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The upcoming Premier League clash between Manchester United and West Ham United has taken a dramatic turn before kick-off and United find themselves with a valuable advantage.

The catalyst? The controversial red card shown to West Ham’s creative leader, Lucas Paquetá, during their 2-0 home defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

Paquetá was dismissed in the 84th minute after two yellow cards in quick succession, both for dissent against referee Darren England.

According to match reports, his first booking came after a verbal protest but rather than calming down, Paquetá persisted. He continued to argue even after repeated warnings to play on, leading to a second yellow and an inevitable straight red.

Lucas Paqueta will miss the match against Man United

In the aftermath, Paquetá addressed the media and supporters, offering an apology but with a twist.

He harshly criticized the Football Association (FA), alleging that the body failed to provide “psychological support” during the two-year spot-fixing investigation that engulfed him before he was cleared earlier this year.

He admitted his behaviour was driven in part by the emotional strain of that ordeal.

For West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, the red card poses an immediate tactical headache. With their most creative midfielder suspended, West Ham will likely have to reshuffle their midfield just as they battle to climb out of trouble.

United are confident after beating Crystal Palace

Meanwhile, Man United, fresh off a gritty away win at Crystal Palace, will view this as a golden opportunity to extend their momentum.

That victory, which ended Palace’s nine-month unbeaten run at Selhurst Park, showcased United’s capacity to grind out results even when not at their most fluent.

With West Ham likely to come into this fixture under pressure, both mentally following Paquetá’s red card and structurally due to a midfield void, Man United have every reason to believe that discipline, concentration and ruthless realism could yield three points.

League winning manager on Man United radar if Amorim fails to find consistency