Lewis Miley celebrates scoring for Newcastle. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Newcastle could move on a couple of players during the upcoming January transfer window, with the likes of Joe Willock and Lewis Miley having linked with exits. However, in the case of the latter, he will be going nowhere.

Miley has struggled to break into the Newcastle midfield this season, but he took this chance on Saturday. He assisted Malick Thiaw’s opener against Everton, before finding the back of the net himself a few minutes later, which solidified Eddie Howe’s trust in the teenager.

Newcastle have no plans to sell Lewis Miley

Crystal Palace have been linked with Miley in the past, but according to Mick Brown (via Football Insider), Newcastle will not listen to offers for the young midfielder.

“Miley has proven he has a role to play for Newcastle. They see him every day, they know him inside out and they know how far they think he can go in his career, and whether he’s the sort of player they want.

“Their midfield is as stable as any in the league, if you take Joelinton, Bruno and Tonali. Behind that, there’s a question about who would be capable of coming in and stepping up if any of those three aren’t available for any reason. Miley has always been useful for that purpose, and for rotating in Europe. Now, after that performance against Everton, he’s making a real case for more regular football and showing he can be a big part of this team.

“There have been suggestions for a while that maybe he hasn’t got a place there long term, but I think any of those concerns have now been removed. There’s no way Newcastle will let him go when you consider his role at the moment and also the level they think he can get to one day.”

What role will Lewis Miley have going forward?

In recent months, Newcastle have been linked with re-signing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest. That deal has looked increasingly unlikely in recent weeks due to the reported £100m asking price, but Howe’s side may not need the England international anyway, given that Miley is very capable of reaching the same level.