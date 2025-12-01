Joe Willock is facing an uncertain future at Newcastle. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle could be busy in January, as they seek to make further additions to Eddie Howe’s squad for the second half of the season. However, there could also be departures, with Joe Willock among those considered to be a candidate to leave St James’ Park when the transfer window opens.

Willock has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for the last couple of seasons, and now that Lewis Miley and Jacob Ramsey are ahead of hm the pecking order, there are chances for him to leave. Newcastle would welcome him moving on, and it has now been revealed that he is also open to leaving.

Joe Willock willing to leave Newcastle

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Willock is open to leaving Newcastle, with Crystal Palace said to be lining up a January move for the former Arsenal man.

“I think if they got a decent offer for Joe Willock, it’s something they would definitely consider because it would allow them maybe to strengthen their squad elsewhere. He’s under contract until 2027 as well, so they don’t have too many more opportunities maybe to cash in and Joe Willock as well.

“And I think for the player himself, he could be interested in a move away from St James’ Park in search of regular first team football. Palace could be good option for him. Obviously, Oliver Glasner would like to strengthen his squad and Joe Willock is a versatile player. He can play central midfield, he can play out wide and he’s Premier League proven as well. So it could be a good option for them.”

Should Newcastle let Joe Willock leave mid-season?

It does make sense for Newcastle to cash in on Willock now, given his contract situation. January could be the best time to optimise his value, although it is unlikely that a deal would be done with Crystal palace until a replacement is sorted.