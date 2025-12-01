Nuno Espirito Santo wants a new striker at West Ham. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham are planning to sign a new striker in January, with it being almost certain that Niclas Fullkrug will depart the London Stadium. Nuno Espirito Santo will be involved in the search for a replacement, and he has made his preferred target known to the club’s sporting department.

Striker is an area that West Ham have had many problems in recent years, which is why there is a strong desire to find the right number nine in 2026. A solution for the short and long term would be ideal, and Nuno has found someone that would fit the bill.

West Ham set sights on Marcos Leonardo transfer

According to Hammers News (via FootballFanCast), West Ham have set their sights on Marcos Leonardo. The 22-year-old, who has been in prolific form since joining Al Hilal in the summer of 2024, is well-liked by Nuno, and he sees him as the ideal player to solve the Hammers’ striker problems.

However, it will not be easy for West Ham to get their man, with the report stating that Al Hilal recently rejected their opening offer, which was worth £20m. The Saudi Pro League are determined to keep the Brazilian in their ranks, although a move to the Premier League could pique his curiosity.

Should West Ham go all-out for Marcos Leonardo?

Leonardo has been one of the best strikers in Saudi Arabia since he joined Al Hilal, and although there are questions about the level of football in the Middle East, he would be an exciting signing for West Ham.

Arsenal considered a move for Leonardo prior to his Al Hilal transfer, which underlines the quality that he possesses. Given that he is 22, he would also be a long-term solution, although right now, it could be difficult for West Ham to get their man, given the current transfer stance.