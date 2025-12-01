‘An absolute beast’ – Pundit praises Chelsea star for stunning performance against Arsenal

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Daniel Sturridge praised the performance of Chelsea star Reece James in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

The Blues captain was deployed in the midfield by manager Enzo Maresca and the England international star won the Man of the match award against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side.

James was selected to partner Moises Caicedo in the Chelsea midfield but with Caicedo receiving a red card in the first half, James was left alone to take care of the midfield and he came out on top against the Arsenal players.

The Chelsea captain was the driving force of his team as they battled against Arsenal who had the numerical advantage over them.

Reece James was the star for Chelsea against Arsenal

Not only did James control the midfield, he pushed his teammates to attack in the second half and spread the ball throughout the pitch to create opportunities for his teammates.

Although the Blues could not manage to win all three points, James’ performance was praised by former Chelsea attacker Sturridge.

Sturridge told Sky Sports, as reported by Metro:

‘He’s become a senior player, he’s been at the club nearly 20 years.

‘He has struggled with injuries throughout his career buy no doubt he’s an absolutely unbelievable football player.

‘The versatility he brings to the team, the set pieces, he has all the tools to play midfield and right-back. He was an absolute beast today. He have them so much running power in midfield.’

James will a crucial asset for Blues if he can avoid injuries

James displayed his all round ability in the match against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

His displayed not only his defensive ability and his pressing but also his pace and his passing range.

The English star has been unlucky with injuries in his career but when he is fit, he is a massive asset for his club and country.

Not only Maresca but even Thomas Tuchel would be happy to see James performing well as he prepares to select his final squad for the World Cup next year.

