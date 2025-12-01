Report: Chelsea & Man United start negotiations to sign defender with a €60m release clause

According to recent reporting from Spanish outlet Diario AS, Chelsea and Manchester United have quietly opened talks with Brazilian club Grêmio over a possible transfer of their 17-year-old centre-back Luis Eduardo.

The two Premier League giants are said to be preparing formal offers in the coming weeks.

The race for Eduardo highlights just how highly he is valued. When he signed a new contract with Grêmio earlier this year, the deal reportedly included a €60 million release clause, a figure meant to reflect both his talent and potential, and to deter a mass exit from the club’s academy.

Eduardo’s appeal is easy to understand. Despite being still a teenager, he’s already attracting attention thanks to a mixture of size, speed, and defensive composure.

Luis Eduardo has impressed Chelsea & Man United

Some reports note that he’s one of the quickest centre-backs in world youth football, a quality rare for his age and position.

Add to that his recent performances for Brazil at the U-17 World Cup, and it’s clear why top European clubs are circling.

As noted in the Diario AS report, both Chelsea and United have “made contacts already,” and are expected to put forward official offers soon.

That said, the path to a move won’t be simple. Grêmio appear intent on holding on to their prized asset, at least for now. Eduardo is considered a cornerstone of the club’s future plans.

For Man United, the key question is whether they’re willing to commit to such a price for a player who, although promising, remains largely unproven at senior level.

Given the club’s financial constraints and immediate needs, some inside Old Trafford might balk at a €60m centre-back deal for a teenager.

Blues could have advantage in race to sign Eduardo

Chelsea, on the other hand, operate under a very different, and more aggressive, transfer strategy.

Their readiness to “buy now, think later” means they may be more comfortable spending big on a young, potentially elite defender that could benefit them long-term.

The transfer race is expected to be intense between both the clubs and considering Chelsea and Man United are both targeting him, it shows how highly the player is rated among the football elite.

The Blues are interested in another young defender who has a promising future in the game. Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly is on their radar.

