Report: Liverpool have no chance of signing attacker from Premier League rivals

According to TEAMtalk, Everton have no desire to sell winger Iliman Ndiaye in the January transfer window.

The Everton attacker has been one of the best players for David Moyes’s side this season and naturally his performances have impressed some of the top clubs.

Recent speculation in the media have linked Liverpool, Everton’s biggest rivals in the Premier League, with a move for Ndiaye.

However, as per the report from TEAMtalk, Everton’s stance is to keep the player at the club for a long time and they are currently in a strong position to do that since Ndiaye has a contract that runs until 2029.

Iliman Ndiaye has been in fine form this season

Ndiaye has been a positive for the Toffees this season and his performances, along with his understanding and partnership with Jack Grealish, has caught the attention of supporters and pundits alike.

With Everton not interested in selling Ndiaye in the winter transfer window, Liverpool would have to turn their focus towards other attacking targets.

There is a ray of hope for Arne Slot’s team though. The report mentions that Everton could be open to the sale of the attacker in the summer transfer window if they receive a substantial bid.

Even for a massive bid, selling to their local rivals Liverpool would be unthinkable for Moyes and his team.

Liverpool may struggle to sign the Everton attacker

Tottenham, Newcastle United, Juventus, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are all closely monitoring Ndiaye this season.

With four goals and one assist in the Premier League this season, Ndiaye has shown his creativity and his goal scoring quality. His ability to press from the front, take on players and create opportunities for teammates is something that many teams in the Premier League would love to have.

Everton’s stance remains firm: Ndiaye is not for sale and interested parties may have to wait till the summer.

