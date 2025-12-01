Sources: Liverpool shortlist four alternatives in case Man City steal Antoine Semenyo

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

In a dramatic twist that could reshape the January transfer window, Manchester City are reportedly on the brink of hijacking Liverpool’s move for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, a player long identified as one of Arne Slot’s key winter targets.

City are prepared to trigger the £65 million release clause in the Ghanaian forward’s contract, a bold move that has caught Liverpool’s hierarchy completely off guard.

Semenyo has been on Liverpool’s radar since the summer, with Sporting Director Richard Hughes leading the pursuit. The 25-year-old has been in sensational form this season, registering six goals and three assists in the Premier League.

Reds considered him the ideal reinforcement ahead of Mohamed Salah’s expected absence for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

However, with City now poised to swoop in, Liverpool’s recruitment team has been forced into an urgent reassessment of their winter strategy, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Sources close to Anfield indicate that a “Plan B” transfer framework has already been activated, a list of both immediate and long-term targets designed to ensure Liverpool remain competitive domestically and in Europe.

Liverpool shortlist alternative transfer targets

Kenan Yıldız (Juventus) – The 18-year-old Turkish sensation has emerged as a genuine long-term target. Yıldız broke a Juventus record previously held by Alessandro Del Piero and is now viewed as one of Serie A’s brightest young stars. Liverpool see him as a potential investment, a player who could grow into a world-class attacker under Slot’s guidance. Juventus, however, are reluctant to sell mid-season.

Rodrygo (Real Madrid) – Another elite option under consideration, Rodrygo Goes is believed to be open to a Premier League switch amid uncertainty over his starting role at Real Madrid. Liverpool have reportedly made informal contact with the Brazilian’s representatives to gauge interest. While his Champions League pedigree and ability to operate across the front line make him an ideal fit, Real Madrid’s willingness to sanction a sale remains in serious doubt.

Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) – Perhaps the most realistic short-term solution, Ndiaye is seen as a like-for-like alternative to Semenyo. The Senegalese international, currently at Everton, has the pace and creativity to stretch defenses, qualities Slot’s system depends on. However, the cross-city rivalry between Liverpool and Everton makes any approach politically and logistically difficult, despite Liverpool’s admiration for the player.

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) – The French winger, who joined Bayern Munich last summer, represents Liverpool’s “dream signing” for 2026. Olise’s technical quality, agility, and flair fit the archetype of a modern wide forward, and he has been earmarked as a potential long-term successor to Salah. However, with Bayern unlikely to entertain offers until next summer, this remains a speculative pursuit for now.

Reds’ response and wider implications

Liverpool’s response to the potential hijack of Semenyo will define their January transfer window.

Hughes and Slot are believed to be in constant communication with ownership group Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to secure funds for a marquee addition, especially given the need to sustain momentum in the Premier League title race and the Champions League knockout stages.

If City do complete the deal, it would mark yet another chapter in the fierce rivalry between the two clubs, one not just fought on the pitch but increasingly waged in the transfer market.

For now, Liverpool’s focus remains clear: whether it’s Yıldız, Rodrygo, Ndiaye or Olise, the Reds intend to move swiftly and decisively to fill the Semenyo-shaped gap before the January window opens, ensuring their attack remains lethal even in Salah’s absence.

Sources: Liverpool expected to table €60 million bid for ‘extraordinary’ midfielder