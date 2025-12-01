Sources: Tottenham prepare €60 million move as January defensive overhaul looms

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham are ready to make a major defensive statement in the January transfer window, with Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer emerging as one of their primary targets, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The North London club, led by manager Thomas Frank, have identified the Brazilian international as the ideal reinforcement to strengthen a backline that has shown signs of vulnerability this season.

Spurs’ hierarchy has made it clear that defensive reinforcements are a top priority, particularly given their inconsistent form and ongoing issues with injuries at the back.

With several options under review, Bremer has risen to the top of the shortlist due to his physical dominance, aerial power, and composure on the ball, attributes that would fit perfectly into Frank’s tactical setup.

Tottenham would have to pay big money to sign Bremer

Currently under contract with Juventus until 2028, Bremer is one of the Turin club’s most prized assets. The Bianconeri are under no financial pressure to sell and are expected to demand a figure well above €60 million (£52 million) for their star defender.

The Brazilian defender has made five appearances for the Italian club this season in all competitions.

Sources close to Juventus have suggested that the club would only consider parting ways with Bremer if an “irresistible” offer arrives.

Tottenham, however, will not have a clear run at the 28-year-old. Both Manchester United and Chelsea are also closely monitoring Bremer’s situation as part of their respective defensive rebuilds.

United, in particular, are weighing up potential successors to veteran Harry Maguire, while Chelsea continue to look for an experienced defender to partner Levi Colwill and Benoît Badiashile.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also shown admiration for the Brazilian, with both clubs keeping tabs on developments ahead of the winter window.

Brazilian defender has consistently impressed in Serie A

Bremer’s performances last season earned him a place in the Serie A Team of the Year and attracted attention from Europe’s elite clubs, though Juventus successfully resisted approaches during the summer.

For Bremer, the prospect of playing in the Premier League could be enticing. The Brazilian international has previously expressed an interest in testing himself in England, where his physical style and defensive intelligence would make him a natural fit.

Ultimately, Bremer’s future may depend on the balance between Juventus’s valuation, Tottenham’s persistence, and the player’s own ambitions.

