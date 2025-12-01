(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

A newly run supercomputer simulation has produced a surprising Premier League table prediction, backing Liverpool to finish inside the top four despite their inconsistent form this season.

While Arne Slot’s side have struggled to replicate the relentless dominance of last season, the data-driven forecast expects a resurgent second half of the season to secure Champions League football at Anfield.

Arsenal champions but Liverpool to finish top four

As per The Sun, which cites a supercomputer’s simulation, Arsenal will finally win the league and that too rather comfortably, nine point clear of second placed Manchester City.

Liverpool have been backed to finish third despite the poor form. They returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday, beating West Ham 2-0 away from home.

Fans will hope that they can now go on a winning run to apply pressure on the top.

Chelsea who earned an important point against league leaders Arsenal on the weekend are expected to finish 4th, three points behind the Reds while Ruben Amorim’s Manchester Untied have been predicted to finish 5th.

Tottenham and the bottom half

Spurs are expected to finish in the bottom half for the second successive season, with the supercomputer predicting a 11th placed finish for Thomas Frank’s side.

Tottenham currently sit 12th in the Premier League table, after suffering yet another defeat this weekend. The North London club have struggled to make a mark under new manager Thomas Frank, with problems arising both on and off the pitch.

The Relegation Battle

The three teams backed to go down to the Championship are Leeds United, Burnley and Wolves.

Wolves have been woeful and are yet to record a win in the Premier League, which is why the relegation calls are not surprising.

Perhaps the most surprising prediction is Sunderland’s who have been backed to finish 16th however, their form says otherwise.

They recorded yet another win on the weekend, siting 6th in the table with 22 points, just two points behind third placed Chelsea.

The Black Cats have been a real surprise package this season and there is no reason why they can not finish in the top half of the table.