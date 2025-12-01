‘Too nice sometimes’ – Theo Walcott wants Arsenal star to act more ruthless after Chelsea draw

Former Arsenal attacker Theo Walcott feels that the Gunners missed a huge opportunity to take advantage in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners played a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge but they would be unhappy with their performance, as well as the result, since the Blues played almost an hour of the match with a man less.

Moises Caicedo was sent off for a reckless challenge on Mikel Merino and despite having the numerical advantage, Mikel Arteta’s team failed to capitalise and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Walcott mentioned one incident at the end of the match that caught his attention.

Viktor Gyokeres could have scored winner against Chelsea

Late in the game when the Gunners were attacking and they had pinned Chelsea back, a cross came into the box which was meant for Viktor Gyokeres and if he had received the opportunity to hit that, the Gunners might have won the match with the Sweden international attacker scoring the winner.

However, Jurrien Timber intervened and tried to score but ended up messing up the opportunity for his team and his teammate.

Walcott feels that Gyokeres needs to act ruthless and called out the attacker for being too nice sometimes.

‘This is when you get desperate towards the end of games and you want to commit loads of bodies forward,’ Walcott told Sky Sports, as reported by Metro.

‘You always feel though if a right-back is in this position, I’d be asking questions if I was Gyokeres here and saying look this is my space this is why I’m on the pitch.

‘But look, he’s been doing it all season but he’d be disappointed. Gyokeres would have been calling it no doubt but it just annoys me when players are out of position but I understand why Arsenal committed so many bodies.

‘Gyokeres is too nice sometimes I think.’

Arsenal would be disappointed with the Chelsea draw

Arteta would feel that his team missed a golden opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

After Chelsea went down to ten men, the Gunners were expected to attack more and make the most of the opportunity.

However, a draw is still not disastrous for them. They have completed a demanding week in which they won against Tottenham in the league and against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Arsenal and Man United told how much they need to pay for German international star