Transfer twist emerges on Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham is poised to leave Borussia Dortmund. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Sunderland have coped very well in the Premier League, in spite of losing Jobe Bellingham during the summer transfer window. Regis Le Bris’ side are currently sixth following Saturday’s comeback victory against Bournemouth, and there could be business done in January to help continue their fine form.

Despite losing Bellingham, Sunderland have definitely not struggled in midfield, particularly due to the presence of Granit Xhaka, who has been one of the best in his position in the Premier League. but while the Black Cats have starred, their former player has struggled at Borussia Dortmund, and he could now be set to leave after only six months.

Jobe Bellingham ready to leave Borussia Dortmund

According to Alan Nixon (via Sunderland Echo), Bellingham is looking to leave Borussia Dortmund in January. The 20-year-old wants a fresh start elsewhere after struggling for prominence in recent months, and while he has been linked with a return to the Premier League, he may end up in France instead.

The report has claimed that Bellingham is wanted by Ligue 1 side Paris FC, who see the English midfielder as a luxury addition to their squad. Borussia Dortmund are prepared to accept a loan deal, which makes a move very possible.

Should Sunderland try to re-sign Jobe Bellingham?

If Bellingham is on the market in January, it would make sense for Sunderland to stake their claim to bring him back to the Stadium of Light. He would undoubtedly be an asset for Le Bris’ side, who are hoping to solidify a good position in the Premier League during the second half of the 2025-26 season.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland make a move for Bellingham over the coming weeks. They seem content with their current midfield options for now, but that could change.