Wolves have agreed their first signing of 2026. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Wolves must pick up form on the pitch if they are to avoid relegation from the Premier League, but off-field efforts should help them. The January transfer window could decide whether Rob Edwards’ side beat the drop, as good signings could provide the boost they need to go on an important run.

There are a number of areas of Edwards’ squad that need addressed in January, with one of those being midfield – especially if Joao Gomes were to leave, which has been rumoured in recent weeks. In this regard, Wolves have already sealed their first addition, albeit it will not be a short-term signing for the first team.

Wolves agree deal to sign Chinese midfielder Xu Bin

As per Titan Sports (via Sport Witness), Wolves have sealed an agreement for Xu Bin, who has already made his way to Molineux. The 21-year-old will join from Qingdao West Coast, with the plan being for him to be sent out on loan during the January transfer window.

Bin, who is a defensive midfielder, has reached a pre-contract agreement with Wolves, who will add him to their ranks without paying a transfer fee. However, it is noted that he is unlikely to receive a work permit upon arrival, given that he has not represented the Chinese national team nor playing for a club outside of China. This is why he would be loaned out upon arrival.

How many signings do Wolves need in January?

Bin is sure to be the first of many signings that Wolves make over the course of January. Two points from 13 Premier League matches makes for dismal reading, which is why the club’s sporting department must make the necessary additions to Edwards’ squad before the transfer window closes.