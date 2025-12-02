Ruben Amorim looks on. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The Netherlands International has struggled for regular opportunities at the English club, and he was expected to leave the club in January.

Roma are interested in securing his signature. However, a report from TEAMtalk claims that manager Ruben Amorim has now changed his stance on the player’s future, and he is looking to keep the Netherlands International at the club.

The Portuguese manager is impressed with the player’s hard work and performances in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see if he can hold down a regular starting spot now. There is no doubt that he is a talented player with a bright future. He could develop into a quality player for Manchester United if he manages to regain his foreign confidence. He is more than just a goal scorer, and he will add creativity and link-up play to the side as well.

Manchester United signed Benjamin Sesko during the summer transfer window, but the Slovenian is still adapting to English football. Manchester United need more depth in the attacking unit, and keeping the Dutch attacker at the club could be ideal.

It will be interesting to see if the player is willing to stay beyond January. He will need regular opportunities in order to continue at Old Trafford. With the World Cup coming up in 2026, he will want to be a part of the Netherlands national team. Sitting on the bench at Manchester United will not benefit him. They must look to provide him with the necessary assurance if they want to keep him at the club.