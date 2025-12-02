Arsenal agree double deal in principle by beating top European clubs

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Edwin Quintero and his twin brother Holger Quintero, two of South America’s most promising teenage talents, have reportedly agreed a deal in principle to join Arsenal, according to ESPN.

The Ecuadorian duo currently ply their trade at Independiente del Valle, a club that has built a reputation as a breeding ground for top-tier talent in recent years.

The twins, both just 16, are expected to officially join the London club in August 2027, when they turn 18.

Under current regulations, that’s the earliest point at which foreign players of their age can relocate for professional careers in England. This means that while the deal is agreed “in principle,” their arrival remains a season and a half away.

They are understood to be in London this week to complete contract paperwork, ahead of future formal announcements.

Arsenal agree deal to sign winger and attacking midfielder

Edwin Quintero plays primarily as a right-winger, known for his direct runs, pace and flair.

Ecuadorian media have even compared his dribbling style to a young Neymar, a heady compliment for a teenager.

Holger Quintero operates mainly as an attacking midfielder, a creative number-10 with the technical traits to link midfield and attack. His versatility and vision make him an attractive option for a club aiming to inject youth and flexibility into its structure.

Both have represented Ecuador at youth levels, establishing themselves as rising stars in South American football before even entering senior football.

For Arsenal, the capture of the Quintero twins represents more than just adding young talent, it reinforces a long-term vision centred on youth development.

Gunners have focused on young talent

In recent seasons, the club have demonstrated a willingness to entrust teenagers with significant responsibilities, or at least a clear path to first-team football.

Examples like Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis‑Skelly and Max Dowman show how Arsenal are prepared to integrate youthful prospects rather than simply loan them out indefinitely.

Indeed, reports suggest that the clear route from academy to senior squad was a major factor in convincing the twins to pick Arsenal over other interested clubs.

