Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club.

The French midfielder has struggled for regular opportunities, and he needs to join a club where he will get regular first-team football.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing the 23-year-old French International. He could cost around €80 million, and it will be interesting to see which of the Premier League clubs decide to make a move for him.

Arsenal are already well-stocked in the middle of the park, and it would be quite surprising if they decided to invest €80 million on the French International. They should look to add a quality winger and another backup striker to the side instead.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have two quality midfielders at their disposal. Signing Camavinga could complete their midfield unit for the foreseeable future. The 23-year-old has the quality needed to adapt to English football, and he could form a solid partnership with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, they need more control and defensive cover in the team. The 23-year-old could form a solid partnership with the likes of Ryan Gravenberch. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done. They have the finances to convince Real Madrid. The player is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining them as well. They are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and they have been fighting for major trophies consistently.

Camavinga has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football, and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League. There is no doubt that he would improve Chelsea or Liverpool if he joined them.