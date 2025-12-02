(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has not been at his best this season.

He has scored just once in 19 appearances across all competitions, and he has been linked with a move away from the club.

Pardew tips Watkins to leave

Former Premier League manager Alan Pardew believes that the 29-year-old should look to leave the club in future. He explained on talkSPORT that the player will be angling for a move away from the club

It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Pardew also believes that the player’s relationship with manager Unai Emery has broken down since last season. The Spanish manager chose to start Watkins on the bench during the Champions League quarter-final against PSG in both legs. Aston Villa started on loan Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in his place.

Why Ollie Watkins could move on?

Pardew said: “I think Ollie wants to move, if I’m honest. “And I think he has a fairly good reason because when they got to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and he got left out for a player on loan in (Marcus) Rashford in both ties. “I might be wrong, but looking at his body language and everything else about him, probably best for everybody for him to move on. “He’s a great player and to get into the England frame, he might need to move on.”

Since the relationship between Watkins and the Aston Villa manager has broken down, it would make sense for the player to move on. A fresh start might help him regain his form and confidence.

Aston Villa will be able to invest in a younger player with more potential as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops in the coming months. The striker might look to sort out his future in January so that he can focus on his football once again.