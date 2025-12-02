Ruben Amorim gives instructions to his Manchester United players (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has done quite well since being loaned to Barcelona.

The Spanish outfit have an option to sign him permanently for a fee of around €30 million. However, they are undecided about whether they want to sign the player permanently in the summer.

As per Fichajes, the player might not be the right fit for Hansi Flick’s current system, and therefore, Barcelona are undecided about the move. With that said, there are voices within the Spanish club who are in favour of his staying.

Rashford is a quality player who can operate in multiple attacking roles. He could be a very useful player for Barcelona if they decide to sign him permanently. The player will look to secure a permanent exit from Manchester United as well. He will not want to sit on the bench at the Premier League club. They do not see him as a key part of their plans, and leaving the club would be ideal. It remains to be seen whether he can convince Barcelona to sign him permanently at the end of the season. Manchester United will look to get rid of the player as well.

The €30 million investment could look like a bargain for Barcelona. The player has the quality and the experience to complete the highest level, and he could easily justify the investment.

Barcelona need more quality and depth in the final third, and signing a versatile attacker like him for a reasonable amount of money would be a step in the right direction.

Rashford will look to sort out his long-term future quickly and focus on his football. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.