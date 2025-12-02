Oliver Glasner looks on during a Crystal Palace game last season (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Sacha Boey from Bayern Munich during the January transfer window.

According to a report via GMS, they are looking to improve the squad in January, and they have identified the defender as a potential target. He has struggled for regular opportunities with the German champions, and he needs to leave the club in order to play more often.

Can Palace convince Sacha Boey to join?

It will be interesting to see if he’s willing to move to Crystal Palace. The Eagles already have Daniel Munoz at their disposal, and he has been outstanding for the London club. Boey might struggle for regular gametime at the English club as well. Crystal Palace are unlikely to drop Munoz from the starting lineup in order to accommodate the French defender. The South American has been outstanding for Crystal Palace since joining them.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The defender will be desperate to get his career back on track, and leaving the German club would be ideal for him. He needs to find a club where he will get regular opportunities. Sitting on the bench at Bayern Munich or Crystal Palace will not benefit him. He is at the peak of his career, and he needs more opportunities to continue his development.

Boey might not start every week

If the defender ends up at the London club, he is likely to be a backup option to the international. Munoz has played every single minute in the Premier League for Crystal Palace, and he has been outstanding for them. There is no reason for Oliver Glasner to drop the player and replace him with Boey during the second half of the season. It remains to be seen whether the Frenchman is willing to accept such a role at the English club.