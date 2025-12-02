Daniel Farke is under pressure at Leeds. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Leeds United have had a disappointing season so far, and Daniel Farke is under a lot of pressure.

He could be shown the door soon, and Leeds have already identified a potential replacement. They have been linked with multiple names in recent weeks.

Leeds eyeing Gary O’Neil

According to GMS, Gary O’Neil is now one of the front-runners to take over at Leeds United. He was sacked by Wolves back in December 2024, and he has been out of work since then.

It will be interesting to see if he’s allowed to manage Leeds in the coming weeks. The Premier League side could look to make a change quickly in order to get their season back. They are currently fighting the relegation battle, and they will want to stay in the Premier League.

Leeds are prepared to make a change before the January window, so that the new manager is given the opportunity to improve his team.

Can Farke keep his job?

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks. Daniel Farke has done an impressive job at Leeds United until this season, and it remains to be seen whether he can hold onto his job longer. If he manages to turn things around in the coming weeks, the club hierarchy might be more willing to give him the time until the end of the season.

Leeds players must take some responsibility for their poor form as well. They will need to raise their performance levels in order to stay up in the Premier League. There is no doubt that the manager will be blamed for their shortcomings eventually, but the players will have to step up as well, if Leeds are to survive in the top flight.