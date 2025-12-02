(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Atalanta midfielder Ederson Dos Santos.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has done quite well for the Italian club, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Liverpool. It is no secret that they need more quality in the middle of the park, and the Brazilian could be the ideal fit for them. He will help them control games better, and he will add creativity to the side as well. He has proven himself in Italy, and he has the technical attributes for English football as well.

According to a report from Fichajes, Barcelona are interested in the player as well. However, Liverpool have reportedly come forward with a firm offer, and they are now clear favourites to get the deal done. The midfielder will want to compete at the highest level, and the opportunity to join Liverpool or Barcelona will be quite exciting for him.

It will be interesting to see what the player decides in the coming weeks. Both are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies.

The midfielder is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge.

Liverpool are hoping to sign the player for a fee of around €30-40 million. It would be a great deal for the Premier League champions. If they manage to get it done. The player has the quality to justify the investment, and he could be an important player for them.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are looking to add more quality in the middle of the park as well. The South American certainly fits the profile of players they are looking for. It remains to be seen where he ends up.