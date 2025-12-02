Mohamed Salah and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are now hoping to add more quality and depth to the attacking unit during the January transfer window with the signing of Rodrygo Goes.

The Brazilian is seeking regular game time, and he needs to leave the Spanish club in order for that to happen. According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool have already begun working on a potential move. They believe that he could be a quality acquisition for the team.

Liverpool are set to lose Mohamed Salah during AFCON, and they are working on a high-profile signing now. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done for the Brazilian. He is a tremendous talent with a bright future. Even though he has struggled for opportunities at Real Madrid, there is no doubt that he has the qualities to develop into a world-class player.

He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he could prove to be an exceptional addition for Liverpool. Regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in the player as well.

He is still relatively young, and he could improve with coaching and experience. Liverpool could groom him into a superstar.

The player will be desperate for regular opportunities, and he will certainly consider the possibility of joining one of the biggest clubs in the world.

He has been linked with multiple clubs recently, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can finally win the race for his signature. However, the player must seek proper assurance before making the move. Liverpool are already well-stocked in the attacking unit, and it will be difficult for them to give him regular opportunities.