Man City star wants to leave despite joining the club just five months ago

According to Daily Mail, Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford is looking to leave the club despite joining them in the summer transfer window.

Just five months after his much-heralded return to Man City, goalkeeper James Trafford reportedly wants out and looks set on leaving during the upcoming January transfer window.

Trafford’s return to Man City was met with genuine optimism. Having come through City’s academy as a youngster, he looked set to finally claim the No. 1 shirt after an exceptional 2024–25 season at Burnley, where he kept 30 clean sheets and played a central role in their promotion to the Premier League.

He began the new season as first-choice under Guardiola, starting the opening Premier League games but the picture changed dramatically after the club signed Italian international Gianluigi Donnarumma on deadline day.

James Trafford is looking for more playing opportunities

With Donnarumma now firmly ahead in the pecking order, Trafford’s game time has become scarce.

Trafford is already plotting a departure once the January window opens. His priority is clear: regular playing time, something he feels unlikely to receive with Donnarumma installed as first-choice.

Trafford reportedly fears that limited appearances this season could jeopardize his hopes of breaking into the full England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

An uncompromising stance from national team coach Thomas Tuchel, who has emphasised the importance of regular European-level minutes, has intensified the pressure.

On top of that, the club’s goalkeeping structure seems uncertain, with even backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega reportedly unsettled.

Man City exit could help Trafford continue his development

The possibility of two goalkeepers seeking exits could leave City needing a complete revamp of their goalkeeping hierarchy mid-season.

Unsurprisingly, Newcastle are being repeatedly linked with a move for Trafford. The club had attempted to sign him last summer before City triggered the buy-back clause, and now may come back with fresh interest when the window reopens.

The Magpies are understood to be open to either a loan or permanent deal, possibly including a buy clause, which could give Trafford the guaranteed game time he wants.

