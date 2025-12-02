Man United at the front of the queue to sign 25-year-old midfielder in January

Ruben Amorim waves at fans (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

As the January transfer window approaches, 25-year-old midfielder Conor Gallagher appears increasingly likely to leave Atlético Madrid, and a clutch of Premier League clubs are circling to pick up the England international.

Manchester United, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are among the clubs showing concrete interest in striking a deal this winter, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Gallagher was impressive during his time at Chelsea and Crystal Palace but things have been difficult for him at Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

After a summer of rumours, United reportedly attempted to bring him in on loan, Atlético rejected the overtures at the time.

Conor Gallagher has struggled in La Liga

However, with Gallagher struggling to nail down a regular spot this season, and competition in midfield rising, the Spanish side are now believed to be open to a permanent departure.

Sources suggest a fee around €30 million could be sufficient to secure his exit in January.

From Gallagher’s perspective, the timing aligns with his ambition to reestablish himself as an England candidate ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Less playing time in La Liga and a lack of consistent starts have reportedly reinvigorated his desire for a move especially if it means returning to the Premier League.

With midfield reinforcement a clear priority for manager Ruben Amorim, Gallagher is an option that is easily attainable compared to other targets.

Man United are looking for a new midfield signing

The Red Devils are interested in signing a new midfielder and their targets include Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson, all of whom are either too expensive or the Red Devils face intense competition to sign them .

Although Atlético seems open to selling, the club may still prefer a permanent deal over a temporary loan, signalling their desire for stability and a clear exit strategy for the midfielder.

As per Romano, Man United are leading the race to sign him in January and it could be the ideal option for Amorim to strengthen his team and address an issue that is facing the squad for a long time.

Sky reporter: Man United are keeping an eye on left-back who could cost €60m