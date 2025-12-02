Manchester United head coach / manager Ruben Amorim during a Premier League match (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve their midfield with the addition of Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace.

The English midfielder has established himself as a promising performer in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace in 2024. He could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance, and Manchester United would do well to sign him.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United are now preparing a £70 million offer to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether they can convince Crystal Palace to sell the player.

The opportunity to join Manchester United will be attractive for him. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the country.

Manchester United are looking to build a team capable of fighting for major trophies, and Wharton could fancy being a part of their project.

It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace are prepared to sanction his departure in the coming months. He is one of their best players, and losing him would weaken the team. They will not want to lose someone like him easily.

The report claims that Crystal Palace value him closer to £80-100 million. Given how inflated the transfer market has been over the last year, it seems unlikely that Crystal Palace will let the player leave for cheap. Manchester United will have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

Signing the 21-year-old would be ideal for them. He will add defensive cover and control to the side from the deep. Manchester United have not been able to dominate in the middle of the park, and adding the England international could change that.