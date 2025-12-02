(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Elliot Anderson has been linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old has done quite well in the Premier League, and it is no surprise that top teams are interested in him.

Manchester United are hoping to sign the player in the near future, but they are concerned about the interest from Manchester City and Liverpool, as per TEAMtalk. Manchester United have not been able to fight for major trophies in recent seasons, and it will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join the club.

Clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool might be a more attractive destination for Anderson. They have been fighting for major trophies regularly. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. United are in desperate need of a quality midfielder like him who can protect the team defensively and help them control the game from the middle of the park. Anderson is a promising talent with a bright future, and he deserves to compete at the highest level. He will look to play for a big club eventually, and the move to Manchester United could be ideal for him. However, it is fair to assume that they might have to secure a top-four finish in order for the move to go through.

Anderson will not want to join a club where he will not be able to fulfil his ambitions.

Liverpool and Manchester City might be able to provide him with a platform to fight for major trophies consistently. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. United must secure Champions League qualification if they want to attract top-quality players.

The 23-year-old is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at a big club. He has the ability to compete at the highest level. He would improve all three teams.