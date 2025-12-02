Newcastle United set to move for 6ft 6in Englishman in January

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to revive their interest in Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford this coming January, a move that could offer stability between the sticks as they try to turn around a sluggish start to the season.

According to Daily Mail, the Magpies are once again ready to launch a formal bid for the 23-year-old, who seems increasingly keen on leaving the Etihad amid limited playing opportunities.

Trafford returned to City in the summer under the expectation of competing for the No. 1 spot.

The club activated their buy-back clause, paying £27 million to bring him back after his impressive promotion campaign with Burnley, where he kept 30 clean sheets in the 2024–25 Championship season.

James Trafford wants more playing time

He began the season as first-choice, starting the first few Premier League matches. But everything changed when City signed Gianluigi Donnarumma on deadline day.

Since then, Donnarumma has cemented his place as the undisputed number one and Trafford has been relegated to the bench, making only a handful of appearances across all competitions.

Given his ambition, both club-wise and in terms of maintaining a pathway to the senior England squad, Trafford reportedly is open to departing City in January to seek regular starts elsewhere.

Newcastle United target January move for Trafford

Newcastle United, who hold long term interest in the English goalkeeper, are ready to try their luck again to sign him in the January transfer window.

Newcastle’s current goalkeeping situation is crowded and unstable. The club already have two seasoned goalkeepers in Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale, both of whom have been vying for the first-team spot.

This means Newcastle would need to make tough decisions, potentially adjusting their entire goalkeeping hierarchy, to accommodate Trafford.

