Glasner reveals what he told Steve Parish that stopped Marc Guehi’s move to Liverpool

(Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images)

The dramatic collapse of Marc Guehi’s proposed move to Liverpool on the summer transfer deadline day has been one of the most talked-about sagas of the season.

Amid speculation that Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner threatened to resign over the sale of his captain, the Austrian coach has now set the record straight, revealing the pragmatic, sporting advice he gave Chairman Steve Parish that ultimately stopped the deal in its tracks.

How Glasner made Crystal Palace pull the plug on Marc Guehi’s transfer

In a pre-match press conference, Glasner firmly dismissed reports of a resignation threat, stating it was “completely wrong.”

Instead, he framed his intervention as simple, yet essential, sporting advice based on the club’s reality.

The key discussion, as revealed by the manager, centered on risk management and squad depth.

Glasner explained: “Everybody said that I threatened to step back, that is completely wrong. I said ‘If you sell Marc Guehi, and we don’t have the right replacement, we could struggle. If you are fine with this then sell him'”

The manager highlighted several crucial factors influencing his counsel, including a packed fixture list, potential departures for AFCON, and the lack of an experienced, ready-made replacement for the influential centre-back.

Given that Liverpool had agreed a reported £35m fee and Guehi had even completed his medical, Glasner’s staunch advice was a decisive factor, forcing Parish to choose between a significant financial windfall and the club’s immediate on-field stability.

“And then the chairman decided that Marc stays. I just give my advice. But it is never a wish,” Glasner confirmed, giving big credit to Parish for prioritising the team’s sporting prospects over the money.

"If you sell Marc Guehi, we could struggle. If you are fine with this then sell him" ? Oliver Glasner explains how he wants the best for Crystal Palace and the story of Marc Guehi's failed move to Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/Orgv3KogCt — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 2, 2025

Marc Guehi’s future: January exit still a major possibility

While Glasner won the immediate battle to keep his star player, the transfer saga is far from over.

Marc Guehi’s contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, and he has already informed the club of his decision that he will not be renewing.

This means he is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs, With Real Madrid among clubs interested in him.

However, Liverpool remain keen to revive their pursuit of the England international, especially given their defensive frailties this season.

However, the Reds may face a conundrum: whether to make a fresh, likely cut-price bid in the upcoming January window, potentially in the £25m-£30m region to secure him now, or risk waiting until summer when he could leave Selhurst Park for free.

For Crystal Palace, the January window presents a final opportunity to recoup a fee for their prized asset.

Palace will face the decision to once again choose between retaining Guehi’s quality for the second half of the season against the very real prospect of losing a player of his calibre for nothing in June.

The Guehi transfer battle promises to be one of the most compelling headlines of the winter window.