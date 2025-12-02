Real Madrid plot surprise move for Erik ten Hag’s flop at Man United

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to Defense Central, Real Madrid are planning a January window move for Manchester United flop Antony.

The Brazilian winger, who left the Red Devils in the summer transfer window, is now playing for Real Betis and his performances have caught the attention of Xabi Alonso’s team.

With Real Madrid looking to offload Endrick in a loan move in January, they are now expected to target a move for Antony who they are looking as an option to increase their attacking depth from the wide positions.

The 25-year-old joined Real Betis in the summer in a move worth €25m and his career could take another surprise turn if Real Madrid step up their interest to sign him.

Antony is being targeted by Real Madrid

Antony, who joined Man United from Ajax for €95m under the management of Erik ten Hag, struggled to perform in the Premier League and he is widely considered as one of the worst signings made by the Premier League giants.

Whether it was his inability to settle in England or the environment at Man United, he struggled to replicate the form he showed at Ajax, under Ten Hag.

Real Madrid are looking to sign the Brazilian winger in a loan move in January next year but Real Betis have no intention of letting him leave the club, considering how difficult it was to sign him last summer.

United would be licking their lips knowing that Real Madrid are interested in signing him since 50% of the fee from his transfer would go to the Red Devils.

Brazilian winger has impressed in La Liga

Antony has picked up form in La Liga at Real Betis under Manuel Pellegrini and Real Madrid are looking to solve attacking woes of their own by signing the Brazilian.

Both Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have struggled for form this season under the leadership of Alonso and signing a player who has proven himself in La Liga makes complete sense for the Spanish giants.

They are expected to face rejection from Real Betis but interest from a club like Real Madrid could turn his head.

From warming the bench at Man United to playing for Real Madrid would be a big move for Antony and show how much he has turned around his career in the span of few months.

