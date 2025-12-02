Report: Newcastle United are working towards bringing Barca star back to Premier League

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe looks on. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a major push to sign Ferran Torres from Barcelona in the upcoming January window, sparking fresh debate over the Spaniard’s future at Camp Nou.

According to Fichajes, Newcastle are ready to table a hefty €75 million offer, plus generous wages, in what could be one of the standout transfers of the winter.

Torres has reasserted himself as a meaningful attacking option for Barcelona this season. The 25-year-old, who can operate on either flank or as a forward, has already featured in 17 matches, netting 9 goals and adding an assist.

Newcastle’s interest is driven by their need for reinforcement in the final third. With reports that they remain keen on signatures such as Harvey Barnes, the Magpies appear determined to ensure their squad has enough quality up front in terms of goal scoring and creativity.

Newcastle United are ready to make a lucrative offer

Newcastle’s offer wouldn’t just be financially generous in terms of transfer fee, they intend to make Torres one of the highest-paid players in the squad, signalling their ambition to treat him as a key pillar in a long-term push for European contention.

While the money on offer is significant, letting Torres leave would be more complicated for Barcelona than just balancing the books.

Under coach Hansi Flick, Torres appears to have rediscovered his form, a resurgence illustrated by his contributions in 2025, including consistent involvement in La Liga and European matches.

Could Barcelona allow Torres to leave?

That said, Barcelona have previously rejected efforts to offload him. Earlier in 2025, bids of around €50 million from Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, were reportedly turned down, with the club publicly insisting that Torres was not for sale.

Still, financial pressure and the potential to reinvest could make a €75 million offer hard to ignore, especially if the player is deemed expendable relative to other squad priorities.

From Newcastle’s perspective, landing Torres would be a bold statement. They would be adding a player with proven experience in La Liga, Premier League familiarity from his days at Manchester City, and a profile that brings output in the final third.

