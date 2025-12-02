Sky reporter: Man United are keeping an eye on left-back who could cost €60m

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Nathaniel Brown, the 22-year-old left-back starring for Eintracht Frankfurt, has emerged as one of Europe’s hottest defensive prospects, and the summer of 2026 could shape up into a full-blown bidding war for his signature.

According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on the situation of Brown.

The reporter has mentioned that the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing the Bundesliga defender and now United have joined the race for his signature.

Brown’s rise has been rapid and impressive. After joining Eintracht Frankfurt from Nürnberg in January 2024, initially on loan before making the move permanent, he quickly established himself in the Bundesliga.

Nathaniel Brown has impressed in last two seasons

In the 2024-25 and 2025-26 campaigns, he’s featured regularly, contributing both defensively and offensively.

His performances have not only earned him praise at club level but also recognition at international level with the senior German national team.

Real Madrid have reportedly added Brown to their summer wishlist for 2026.

As per recent reports, their scouts have already monitored him in matches against Köln and Atalanta, and the club sees him as an ideal long-term solution on the left flank.

Despite their own left-back options, Barca are said to be showing concrete interest in Brown, likely attracted by his combination of defensive solidity, attacking output and youth.

Man United join top clubs in race to sign Brown

Man United, too, are reportedly keeping close tabs, ready to act if the price and conditions are right, drawn by Brown’s blend of Bundesliga-honed quality and potential resale value.

With Luke Shaw possibly coming to the end of his time at United, the Red Devils are looking for a younger option in the market and Brown fits the profile of the player they are looking for.

A player like Brown would suit Ruben Amorim’s playing style at Old Trafford, who likes his full-back to join the attacks.

Eintracht Frankfurt, keen to hold on to their young star, have reportedly set a valuation of €60-70 million for Brown.

