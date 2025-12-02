Sky Sports: Man City are “in love” with midfielder wanted by Man United

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports, Manchester City have made Elliot Anderson a top target, perhaps their number one, as they look to rebuild and refresh their midfield ahead of next season.

Scouts from City, including sporting-director Hugo Viana, have reportedly attended over ten of Anderson’s games for Nottingham Forest this season, showing how serious the club is about pursuing the 23-year-old.

Forest, however, appear to have the upper hand, at least for now. Anderson is tied to a long-term contract at the City Ground, valid until summer 2029, giving the club little immediate incentive to sell.

Since joining Forest from Newcastle United in the summer of 2024, Anderson has quickly established himself as a first-team regular.

Elliot Anderson has impressed several clubs

Anderson blends defensive work with attacking thrust. He wins the ball back effectively, carries pressure forward, and contributes creatively, making him the kind of “box-to-box” or transitional midfield profile that fits well in a possession-heavy, high-intensity team like City.

His performances have even earned him senior caps for England, raising his stock significantly and giving suitors the impression of a player capable of competing at the highest level.

The problem for City, and anyone else chasing him, is the price. Forest, believing in Anderson’s potential and importance, reportedly value him at or even above £100 million.

That valuation appears to be deterring some bidders. Recent reports suggest City themselves are reluctant to meet the full asking price, especially in the immediately upcoming window, which makes a January move unlikely.

Man City are looking for long-term midfield solutions

Given concerns around the fitness and long-term future of current midfield mainstays, such as Rodri and other aging players, Anderson could represent a clever investment from City.

They are expected to face competition from rivals Manchester United, who are also interested in a move for the England international midfielder.

The intense competition for Anderson is good news for Forest since that could take his value even more high but they are expected to lose a player who has become crucial to their project.

