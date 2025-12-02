(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Top European clubs are lining up to sign a new defender and at the centre of it is 22-year-old French centre-back Castello Lukeba.

Clubs across England are lining up for the highly rated defender from RB Leipzig, with Chelsea currently leading the winter chase, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

But they are not alone, Liverpool, Manchester United, and even Newcastle United are keeping close tabs, demonstrating just how in demand Lukeba has become.

Lukeba began his senior career with Olympique Lyonnais before moving to Leipzig in 2023. Since then, he’s established himself as a regular starter in the Bundesliga.

Castello Lukeba is a perfect example of a modern day CB

What makes him especially appealing is his profile: a physically robust, ball-playing centre-back with athleticism. Leipzig value him highly, and his current contract reportedly runs until 2029.

The defender has made 12 appearances for RB Leipzig so far this season.

Originally, Lukeba’s contract carried a €90 million release clause, a number that naturally scared many suitors away.

However, recent developments have shifted the math significantly in favour of potential buyers.

Leipzig may be open to letting him go for around €60 million in January, a marked discount from the clause.

Additionally, the clause is slated to drop to about €80 million next summer, which may further ease negotiations and intensify the bidding war.

Chelsea face competition from Liverpool

Chelsea are looking to strengthen their defensive spine and they want to continue their habit of investing in top class young talent.

For Liverpool, Lukeba represents both a long-term investment and an immediate reinforcement to shore up a defense that has struggled recently.

Man United may enter the race to sign the young defender but at the moment, defensive additions are not their top priority since they are focusing on signing a new midfielder, however, they still remain interested in the Bundesliga star.

Whether clubs like Chelsea or Liverpool push hard in January, or wait until the summer for a more structured deal, will reflect not just their urgency for defensive reinforcements, but their long-term vision for defense.

Report: Chelsea make surprise offer to sign Newcastle star rated highly by Jose Mourinho