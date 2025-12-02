Sources: Club puts Liverpool target on transfer list; €85 million offer can seal the deal

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Rodrygo could be on the exit door at Real Madrid this January and Liverpool and Arsenal are preparing their bids, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

With limited minutes under manager Xabi Alonso and competition from Vinícius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé, Real appear ready to listen to serious offers for the Brazilian winger.

Since the arrivals of Mbappé and the continued prominence of Vinícius Jr., Rodrygo’s role at Real has diminished.

Despite his undeniable talent, the 24-year-old, who normally operates on the wings, has seen sporadic playing time, with only a handful of starts this season.

Rodrygo has only played 330 minutes in La Liga this season.

Madrid’s stance appears increasingly pragmatic, the club has told interested parties they would consider letting Rodrygo go, provided the offer is high enough.

As per CaughtOffside sources, Real Madrid are willing to accept an offer in the region of €85-90 million for the Brazilian attacker.

The Reds, currently in a transitional phase after the impending exit of some senior attackers, see Rodrygo as a high-class option to refresh their frontline.

Given his pace, dribbling and versatility across wide and forward roles, he is being eyed by the club to take them into the post Mohamed Salah era.

As for Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners are seeking added depth and quality out wide. Rodrygo has been on their radar and sources suggest they could match Madrid’s asking price if the player expresses a desire to leave.

Liverpool & Arsenal lead the race to sign Real Madrid star

While rumours continue linking Rodrygo to several big clubs, Liverpool and Arsenal currently lead the chase.

For Rodrygo, the upcoming transfer window could be career-defining. A move to the Premier League might offer guaranteed minutes, a starring role rather than a bench position, and a chance to re-ignite his career.

From Real Madrid’s view, cashing in on Rodrygo, while their front line remains stacked, is a sensible decision.

With his diminished role, a ready buyer list, and a price tag now lower than in summer, January 2026 stands out as a likely turning point in his story.

