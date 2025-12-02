(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their midfield unit in the coming months.

They have identified Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton as targets, but both players are likely to cost a lot of money.

According to a report from Team Talk, they are planning to spend big across the next two windows in order to improve the midfield. However, a move in January for either of the two players is unlikely because of the asking price.

Tottenham will have to be more accepting of the financial situation and wait until the end of the season. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, they could look to sell Yves Bissouma in order to raise funds for their own signing. Initially, the player was expected to be sold at the end of the season, but it seems that Spurs could now sanction his departure in January.

They need more quality in the middle of the park, and they should only sell the African if they can find a quality replacement. Selling him in January without a quality alternative would be a huge mistake.

Someone like Wharton would be the ideal acquisition for them. The 21-year-old is a phenomenal talent with a bright future, and he could develop into one of the best players in the league. If Spurs managed to secure his signature, it could sort out their midfield unit for the foreseeable future.

Crystal Palace will not want to sell easily, and they will demand a substantial amount of money for the young midfielder.

He is enjoying his football at Selhurst Park, and he is unlikely to force an exit. Tottenham will have to pay a lot of money in order to get the deal done.