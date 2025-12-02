(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are interested in signing Tyler Morton from Lyon.

The 23-year-old has done quite well for the French outfit since joining the club from Liverpool. He is now being linked with a return to the Premier League. Six clubs are interested in securing his signature, including Tottenham and Everton, as per TEAMtalk.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can win the race for his signature. They need more control and composure in the middle of the park, and the 23-year-old could be ideal for them. He has shown his technical ability in France, and he has the quality to do well in England as well. He was highly rated during his time at Liverpool, but the Premier League champions were not able to accommodate him in the starting lineup.

Similarly, Everton need greater control in the midfield as well. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the former Liverpool player to join them.

Other clubs like Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Brighton and Nottingham Forest are also interested in the player. The opportunity to return to England will be exciting for Morton. He will probably want to be a part of an ambitious project. The move to Tottenham could be ideal for him. It will be interesting to see if the London club can agree on a deal with Lyon.

They signed him for £15 million, and the French outfit will look to make a substantial profit. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season. The midfielder is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into a future star for them.