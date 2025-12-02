Tottenham eye shock deal to steal versatile Premier League star from Liverpool

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham are intensifying their pursuit of Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window.

Semenyo remains a highly sought-after player going into the transfer window with Premier League’s top clubs vying for his signature including Tottenham.

The North London club’s interest dates back to the summer. As per a previous report, Spurs even made an offer in the summer for the player but it was turned down.

Tottenham intensify pursuit of Antoine Semenyo

According to the latest report from Sky Sports, Spurs have reignited their interest and are now intensifying their pursuit.

Spurs pursued Semenyo in the first part of the 2025 summer window but were put off by Bournemouth’s £70m+ valuation.

With the release clause now revealed, Spurs know they will have to pay £60m plus £5m in bonuses to trigger the clause.

As per the report, Spurs appear more ready to pay what is required to land Semenyo this time around, but they face competition from City and Liverpool.

Liverpool now face stiff competition

Previous reports suggested that Liverpool are favourites to sign Semenyo, with Richard Hughes already in contact with Bournemouth.

It has also been reported that the player himself prefers a move to Liverpool, even over his boyhood club Arsenal, who are also linked with a move for the versatile attacker.

Position Appearances Goals Assists G/A per Game Centre-Forward 73 12 13 0.34 Right Winger 56 14 6 0.36 Left Winger 55 10 8 0.33 Right Midfield 11 5 0 0.45 Left Midfield 9 3 4 0.78 Attacking Midfield 3 1 0 0.33

Besides the two London clubs, there is strong interest from Manchester as well. Manchester United were reportedly rejected by Semenyo in the summer.

Meanwhile, it was reported by The Times that Manchester City are now also considering activating the release clause for Semenyo in January.

With other clubs now also willing to trigger his release clause, the final decision may come down to the player himself.

Football Paparazzi previously explained reasons why the player is keen on Liverpool move over Arsenal.

It listed the following reasons: ‘guaranteed game time; a starring role during Salah’s AFCON absence; a long-term succession plan; and Hughes’ direct involvement’.

But with Spurs and Man City also showing strong interest, it remains to be seen which club Semenyo ends up choosing.

Regardless, one thing looks certain, the Cherries star could be on his way out this January.